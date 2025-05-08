61st Baeksang Arts Awards: Why was Ju Ji Hoon picked OVER Park Bo Gum for Best Actor win? Jury clarifies

The air was electric. Five contenders for Best Actor Male in the TV category at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. All signs pointed to Park Bo Gum as the likely winner, but it was Ju Ji Hoon who claimed the Best Actor title. The moment his name was announced, social media went into overdrive. Shock, debates, and fan reactions spread like wildfire.

Fans were stunned. Memes, reaction videos, and “snub” claims lit up social media. All eyes had been on Park Bo Gum, whose tender portrayal in When Life Gives You Tangerines had pulled heartstrings. So, why did Ju Ji Hoon walk away with the honor?

Let’s break it down — not through emotion, but through performance.

While Park Bo Gum’s role as Gwan Sik delivered warmth, vulnerability, and charm, the character's impact was limited. He moved viewers, yes — but the story didn’t orbit around him. His performance was like a beautiful breeze: refreshing, heartfelt, but fleeting. As per JTBC, Park Bo Gum received three votes in the final round, not enough to take the Baeksang.

Ju Ji Hoon, starring in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, was a different story. He was the story. His portrayal of Dr Baek Kang Hyuk wasn’t just powerful — it was commanding. It grounded the entire series.

Judge Kim Kyo Seok said, “You have to look at the power that leads the play. In that sense, Trauma Center seems to have been created by Ju Ji Hoon. He matched the character well, and it made me think, ‘Ju Ji Hoon is Baek Kang Hyuk.’ I think we've seen a new genre that is Ju Ji Hoon’s. With this level of presence, he is more than qualified to win.”

Out of five final votes, Ju Ji Hoon took all five. It wasn’t politics at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. It wasn’t favoritism. It was a masterclass in presence, range, and storytelling.

Best Male Actor (Broadcast) and nominees were:

Park Bo Gum for "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Ju Ji Hoon for "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call"

Lee Jun Hyuk for "Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard"

Han Seok Kyu for "Doubt"

Byeon Woo Seok for "Lovely Runner"

So, Park Bo Gum wasn’t snubbed. He delivered beauty in a supporting story. But Ju Ji Hoon delivered dominance in a leading role. On that Baeksang stage that made all the difference.

