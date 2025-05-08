‘Same same but different’: Eagle-eyed fans compare Rajkummar Rao, Dhanashree Verma’s Ting Ling Sajna to THIS viral song; do you agree?

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf was expected to release tomorrow, i.e., May 9. However, the audience will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the comedy-entertainer. Nonetheless, keeping fans intrigued with the release of its promotional assets, the makers recently released a ‘bachelor’s’ track, Ting Ling Sajna featuring Rao and Dhanashree Verma, that reminded the internet users of the viral song, Tingini.

On May 5, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf dropped a peppy track, Ting Ling Sajna, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Dhanashree Verma, which has been making waves on the internet. The 2:35-minute song is a peppy, vibrant track that captures the essence of Rao’s character's bachelor party arranged by his friends.

The lively track brings a vivacious energy with Verma’s sizzling avatar in an oh-so-glamorous scintillating outfit. As the song progresses, we also get to see Rajkummar joining her on the dance floor, and the duo sets the dance floor ablaze with their catchy moves.

Watch the full song here

While the song has been ruling the internet, a section of eagle-eyed users pointed out that the track bears a striking similarity to the viral song, Tigini by KikiMoteleba.

Several users also shared their observation in the comments section as one user wrote, "Tingini Tingini...Hindi remix...same same but different," another user commented, "Original Tigini by KikiMoteleba. Tanishk Bagchi never disappoints," while a third perplexed fan asked, "Wait a min...I have heard this before but where??"

In addition to this, one fan commented, "Lol sounding exact same like- liamsi tigni, wth" and another user stated, "Tigini ka remake lekin sunke maza aya I love music feels it."

The fourth track from Bhool Chuk Maaf is sung by Aaj Ki Raat fame Madhubanti Bagchi and Tanishk Bagchi. Written by Irshad Kamil, it is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while Vijay A Ganguly has choreographed the song.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is led by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the comedy entertainer was set to release tomorrow i.e. May 9, but it was earlier today makers announced that the film’s release has been postponed to May 16, and it will now directly stream on Amazon Prime Video.