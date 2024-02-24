What made Shah Rukh Khan decide to become film actor instead of pursuing career in television?

Actor, writer, and producer Vivek Vaswani shares a strong friendship with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Their friendship dates back to the time before SRK settled in Mumbai. Later, they worked together in films like Josh, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, King Uncle, English Babu Desi Mem, Dulha Mil Gaya, and more.

Talking about his friendship with SRK, Vivek recently recalled when the superstar discussed his mom's bad health with him. He also spoke about how the superstar decided to become a film actor.

Vivek Vaswani on Shah Rukh Khan's decision to become a film actor

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek Vaswani recalled how Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in 1991 after his mom's demise to fulfill her dream. "One day, he came and said, 'I want to do films'. I said, 'But tumko film karni hi nahi the bas TV karna tha (You only wished to do television). But he said ki mujhe ye film because meri maa ka sapna hai that I become a superstar)," Vivek shared.

When Shah Rukh Khan poured his heart in front of Vivek regarding his mother's health

Earlier during the conversation, Vivek talked about when Shah Rukh Khan bared his heart before him as he spoke of his ailing mother. Vivek said, "We went to Gehlot near Church Road. We ordered butter chicken and naan. He said to my face, 'My mother is dying.' He poured his heart out. Then we went and sat on Marine Drive. He told me about his mother, the organ failure."

Advertisement

Talking about buying medicines for his mother and sending them from Mumbai to Delhi, he said, "I used to buy expensive medicines here in Mumbai and send them through Raman (SRK's friend) to Delhi because he was a pilot. But she died,"

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan made a blockbuster comeback at the box office last year with his three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki proving to be among the year's top grossers. While Pathaan and Jawan created new box office records, Dunki also proved to be a success.

SRK will be next seen in Pathaan 2, which will be the 8th film of YRF Spy Universe. After Pathaan 2, he'll be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan, which will see him clashing with Salman Khan's Tiger on big screens.

ALSO READ: Jawan helmer Atlee expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan again 'with something better'