Jawan helmer Atlee expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan again 'with something better'

Renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, riding high on the success of his hit film Jawan, openly praised Shah Rukh Khan, recognising him as the epitome of stardom and grace in Indian cinema.

In a recent interview, Atlee thanked SRK for teaming up on his fifth directorial project, praising the actor's massive impact on Indian cinema. When talking about potential future collab, Atlee confidently declared his intention to develop a more compelling storyline than Jawan and assured he would approach Shah Rukh Khan for the project.

Atlee on working with SRK post Jawan

Speaking at the ABP Conclave, Atlee conveyed his gratitude for collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on his fifth directorial venture, asserting, "I love all his films, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, I can go on and on. For me, he is the face of Indian cinema to the world. So, it is a dream to work with Mr. Shah Rukh sir. Fortunately, I got to do that in my fifth film. God has been kind and I think I have justified that."

Upon being asked about the possibility of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future, Atlee added, "Of course, definitely I will crack a subject better than Jawan, and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate it, if he likes, definitely it will happen,".

"I know he loves me a lot... he is something else. He is always an energy to go. He is the best man I have seen in my life. Thank you, Shah Rukh sir. I will come to you once I crack something greater than Jawan. I will definitely come to you."

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan achieved remarkable success, raking in a staggering ₹1,148.32 crore (US$140 million). This phenomenal accomplishment solidified its position as the top-grossing Indian film in 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film, and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film overall. The film's extraordinary box office performance underscored its widespread appeal and marked it as a significant milestone in Indian cinema for the year.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Ending a nearly four-year hiatus in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a triumphant return with Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, garnering critical acclaim and commercial success. Following this, Atlee's action thriller Jawan also emerged as a hit.

SRK concluded the year with Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, receiving praise and financial success. Exclusive information from Pinkvilla reveals that Aditya Chopra has officially confirmed Pathaan 2 as the eighth installment in his spy universe, securing Shah Rukh Khan's continued presence in this ambitious cinematic venture.

