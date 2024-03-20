What to watch this weekend: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter to Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan; Vote NOW

Are you ready for this exciting list of movies or series releases this upcoming weekend? These releases are a mix of comedy, drama, thrillers, fantasy, and more genres. Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is getting an OTT release. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released too. Apart from these two, the list also includes some more exciting releases.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies for you to binge-watch this weekend. As we wait for the releases, let us know which movie or series you are excited about and cannot wait to watch. You can scroll down to the last and vote for your favorite.

1. Fighter

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Release Date: March 21

March 21 Stars: Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover

Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Genre: Action, Drama, Biography

Action, Drama, Biography Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Fighter, Shamsher Pathania fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his limitations to become a true hero. The film was released in theaters in January 2024 and now fans its getting an OTT release.

2. Ae Watan Mere Watan

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 21

March 21 Stars: Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari

Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari Director: Kannan Iyer

Kannan Iyer Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Based on real events, the narrative of Ae Watan Mere Watan unfolds around a young girl who played a significant role in the struggle for Indian independence. Notably, it is a patriotic film that narrates the inspirational tale of Usha Mehta, the Indian freedom fighter who courageously established an underground radio station.

3. Lootere

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 22

March 22 Stars: Rajat Kapoor, Aamir Ali, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal

Rajat Kapoor, Aamir Ali, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal Director: Jai Mehta

Jai Mehta Genre: Drama, Action

Drama, Action Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Created by Hansal Mehta, the series Lootere delves into themes of survival, greed, chaos, and terror. It unfolds in Somalian waters, where an Indian ship is attacked by pirates, unleashing a wave of emotions.

4. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 22

March 22 Stars: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda Director: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda Genre: Biography, Drama

Biography, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Randeep Hooda directed Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will focus on the life journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

5. Madgaon Express

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 22

March 22 Stars: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi

Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi Director: Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Madgaon Express marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. The comedy-drama tells the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

