10 best Paresh Rawal comedy movies that will tickle your funny bone
Below is the list of the 10 best Paresh Rawal comedy movies filled with laughter and a great sense of humor. The legendary actor has made several super-hit films.
If you are a true comedy lover, you must have seen almost all of Paresh Rawal’s comedy movies. The talented actor has made us laugh out loud many times in his long and successful career in Bollywood due to his excellent sense of humor and comic timing. From Hera Pheri to Chup Chup Ke, we curated a list of the 10 best Paresh Rawal comedy movies that never fail to tickle your funny bone no matter how many times you watch them.
Take a look at 10 best Paresh Rawal comedy movies that are a must-watch for comedy lovers
1. Hera Pheri
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Saira Banu, Vinod Khanna, Mukesh Khanna, Om Puri, Razak Khan
- Director: Priyadarshan, Prakash Mehra
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama
- Release year: 2000
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
If you are a great fan of Paresh Rawal movies, then you must have watched Hera Pheri. In the film, two tenants and a landlord, in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection. They hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.
2. Chup Chup Ke
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, Anupam Kher
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Release year: 2006
- Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Chup Chup Ke is one of the best Paresh Rawal comedy movies. In the film, a street hustler (Shahid Kapoor) decides to fake his own death so that his family will be able to pay off his debts with the insurance money. When two fishermen find him entangled in their nets, he pretends to be a deaf-mute so that he will not accidentally give away his true identity.
3. Bhagam Bhag
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Govinda, Lara Dutta
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Mystery
- Release year: 2006
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Bhagam Bhag follows two theater artists vying for the lead role and set out to find an actress to score winning points with the director. All hell breaks loose as they are caught in the helter-skelter of drug dealings and murder mysteries.
4. Hungama
- Cast: Paresh Rawal, Akshaye Khanna, Shakti Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Razak Khan, Upasana Singh
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2003
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A trio entangled in a love triangle, a married hillbilly couple, a discontented crime lord, and a multitude of other idiosyncratic characters waltz through a chaotic symphony of absurd falsehoods and tangled misunderstandings in Hungama. This is one of the best Paresh Rawal funny movies.
5. Phir Hera Pheri
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Basupal Yadav
- Director: Neeraj Vora
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller
- Release year: 2006
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A twist of fate changes the lives of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao when they get cheated by a fraudster. They must now find another way to repay the loan from a dreaded gangster in Phir Hera Pheri.
6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Horror, Comedy
- Release year: 2007
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, an NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery.
7. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 2006
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is one of the funniest Paresh Rawal comedy movies. In the story, studious Laxman (Sharman Joshi) always seems to get into trouble when he hangs out with his mischievous childhood buddies Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Gopal (Ajay Devgan) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor). Laxman is evicted from his college dormitory after it's discovered that his friends have been using the room as a base of operations. Hapless Laxman and his friends must then find refuge in the home of an elderly couple whose house, it turns out, contains a cache of hidden jewels.
8. De Dana Dan
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, Johnny Lever
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 2009
- Where to watch: Jio Cinema
In De Dana Dan, Singapore-based Nitin Bankar's education was paid for by his employer, Kuljeet Kaur. After his father's passing, he worked as an unpaid maid-chauffeur for her until he paid off whatever she had spent.
9. Hulchul
- Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Arshad Warsi
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Release year: 2004
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In Hulchul, Anjali and Jai belong to two feuding families and pretend to be in love only to seek revenge. However, their plan goes awry when they fall in love and decide to bring their families together.
10. Garam Masala
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Nargis Bagheri, Neetu Chandra, Rajpal Yadav
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 2005
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In Garam Masala, a rib-tickling tale of two flirts who constantly flirt with women despite one of them being engaged, chaos ensues when the fiancé finds out that her to-be groom is cheating on her.
Paresh Rawal's comedy movies are rich in humor and wit and always make you laugh in a true sense.
