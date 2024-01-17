What to watch this weekend: Sidharth Malhotra-Shilpa Shetty-Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force to Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon; list INSIDE

January 2024 is filled with lots of exciting and much-anticipated shows, web series, and movies that you wouldn't wanna miss. From Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force to Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon, Pinkvilla curated a list of upcoming shows this weekend that you can binge-watch.

1. Indian Police Force

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 19

January 19 Stars: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi

Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi Director: Rohit Shetty, Sushwanth Prakash

Rohit Shetty, Sushwanth Prakash Genre: Thriller, Action, Drama

Thriller, Action, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In the Indian Police Force, Delhi police officer Kabir Malik fights a treacherous opponent, Zarar, who has chosen the path of terror. The show unfolds a thrilling chase, relentless pursuit of justice, and sacrifices in the line of duty.

2. Main Atal Hoon

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 19

January 19 Stars: Pankaj Tripathi, Benedict Garrett

Pankaj Tripathi, Benedict Garrett Director: Ravi Jadhav

Ravi Jadhav Genre: Drama, Biography

Drama, Biography Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Main Atal Hoon follows the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Pankaj Tripathi), who served as Prime Minister of India three times. The laureate of the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan was also a major senior leader and co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

3. Sixty Minutes

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 19

January 19 Stars: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum

Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum Director: Oliver Kienle

Oliver Kienle Genre: Action, Drama, Sport

Action, Drama, Sport Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Sixty Minutes, desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he matches up to race at his daughter's birthday party.

4. Captivating the King

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 21

January 21 Stars: Jo Jung-Suk, Shin Se-Kyung, Lee Sin-young

Jo Jung-Suk, Shin Se-Kyung, Lee Sin-young Director: Jo Nam-guk

Jo Nam-guk Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Drama, History, Romance Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Captivating the King deals with the cruel love story of King Yi In, who is in a political crisis, fighting for the throne, and Kang Hee-soo, a secret agent who approaches Yi In for revenge but ends up being enchanted.

5. The Bequeathed

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 19

January 19 Stars: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byeong-eun

Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byeong-eun Director: Min Hong-nam

Min Hong-nam Genre: Drama, Crime, Mystery

Drama, Crime, Mystery Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

The Bequeathed is a story where sinister things continue and family secrets are revealed when they suddenly inherit the family mountain from their uncle, whom they had forgotten.

