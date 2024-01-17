What to watch this weekend: Sidharth Malhotra-Shilpa Shetty-Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force to Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon; list INSIDE

What to watch this weekend: These exciting releases are mix of comedy, drama, thrillers, fantasy or biography genres. Take a look at the list and get ready to binge-watch!

By Arpita Sarkar
Published on Jan 17, 2024  |  12:25 PM IST |  903
What to watch this weekend: Sidharth Malhotra-Shilpa Shetty-Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force to Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon; list INSIDE
Image Credit: Indian Police Force Trailer - Prime Video India/YouTube, Main Atal Hoon - IMDb

January 2024 is filled with lots of exciting and much-anticipated shows, web series, and movies that you wouldn't wanna miss. From Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force to Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon, Pinkvilla curated a list of upcoming shows this weekend that you can binge-watch. 

1. Indian Police Force 


  • IMDb Rating: N/A
  • Release Date: January 19
  • Stars: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi 
  • Director: Rohit Shetty, Sushwanth Prakash
  • Genre: Thriller, Action, Drama 
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video 

In the Indian Police Force, Delhi police officer Kabir Malik fights a treacherous opponent, Zarar, who has chosen the path of terror. The show unfolds a thrilling chase, relentless pursuit of justice, and sacrifices in the line of duty.

2. Main Atal Hoon 


  • IMDb Rating: N/A
  • Release Date: January 19
  • Stars: Pankaj Tripathi, Benedict Garrett
  • Director: Ravi Jadhav
  • Genre: Drama, Biography 
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters 

Main Atal Hoon follows the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Pankaj Tripathi), who served as Prime Minister of India three times. The laureate of the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan was also a major senior leader and co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

3. Sixty Minutes 


  • IMDb Rating: N/A
  • Release Date: January 19
  • Stars: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum 
  • Director: Oliver Kienle
  • Genre: Action, Drama, Sport 
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix 

In Sixty Minutes, desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he matches up to race at his daughter's birthday party.

4. Captivating the King 


  • IMDb Rating: N/A
  • Release Date: January 21
  • Stars: Jo Jung-Suk, Shin Se-Kyung, Lee Sin-young 
  • Director: Jo Nam-guk
  • Genre: Drama, History, Romance 
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix 

Captivating the King deals with the cruel love story of King Yi In, who is in a political crisis, fighting for the throne, and Kang Hee-soo, a secret agent who approaches Yi In for revenge but ends up being enchanted.

5. The Bequeathed 


  • IMDb Rating: N/A
  • Release Date: January 19
  • Stars: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byeong-eun
  • Director: Min Hong-nam
  • Genre: Drama, Crime, Mystery 
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix 

The Bequeathed is a story where sinister things continue and family secrets are revealed when they suddenly inherit the family mountain from their uncle, whom they had forgotten.

Credits: YouTube, Netflix, IMDb, Amazon Prime Video
Latest Articles