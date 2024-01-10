What to watch this weekend: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas to Manoj Bajpayee-Konkona Sensharma's Killer Soup; list INSIDE
What to watch this weekend: These releases are mix of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy genres. Take a look at the list and get ready to watch!
A lot of exciting movies, shows, and series are upcoming this week of January 2024. Entertainment lovers, get ready to enjoy new shows in theaters, and leading OTT platforms. Let's dive deep into the list curated by Pinvkilla that you can binge-watch this weekend.
1) Merry Christmas
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: January 12
- Stars: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Genre: Thriller, Romance
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi follows a fateful Christmas Eve when two strangers share a romantic evening, only for it to transform into a nightmarish experience.
2) Killer Soup
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: January 11
- Stars: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Mohanlal
- Director: Abhishek Chaubey
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Swathi aspires to own a restaurant. A murder alters her course, leading her and her lover to a daring move replacing the culprit with her husband in Killer Soup.
3) Mission Impossible - The Dead Reckoning Part I
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Release Date: January 11
- Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson
- Director: Christopher McQuarrie
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Mission Impossible - The Dead Reckoning Part I, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
4) The Legend of Hanuman Season 3
- IMDb Rating: 9.2/10
- Release Date: January 12
- Director: Christopher McQuarrie
- Genre: Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Lord Mahadev is born as Hanuman to serve Lord Rama. He becomes a beacon of hope against the gloomy darkness.
5) The Kerala Story
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Release Date: January 12
- Stars: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani
- Director: Sudipto Sen
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5
The Kerala Story is a Hindi film that was released on May 5, 2023. Sudipto Sen directed the film, which starred Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachauri, and Yogita Bihani in key roles. Other well-known performers who have been cast in The Kerala Project
6) Killers of The Flower Moon
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Release Date: January 12
- Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: AppleTV
Killers of the Flower Moon sees the iconic pair of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio return in this crime/drama film, which explores Osage Indian murders in the 1920s after oil was found in their area.
Meanwhile, you can now enjoy Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi on Amazon Prime Video.
ALSO READ: 8 best Hollywood action movies Hindi dubbed: Leonardo DiCaprio's Inception to Emily Blunt-Tom Cruise's Edge Of Tomorrow
Star
Cillian Murphy
NET Worth: ~ 40.3 MN USD (RS 333 cr)
Cillian Murphy dropped some Irish F-bombs at the Golden Globes last night. The actor's statement, "I'm the luckiest fucking man alive" was the one that was censored from the show on grounds of profanity. Did Cillian drop the F-bomb?Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more