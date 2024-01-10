What to watch this weekend: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas to Manoj Bajpayee-Konkona Sensharma's Killer Soup; list INSIDE

A lot of exciting movies, shows, and series are upcoming this week of January 2024. Entertainment lovers, get ready to enjoy new shows in theaters, and leading OTT platforms. Let's dive deep into the list curated by Pinvkilla that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1) Merry Christmas

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 12

January 12 Stars: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Genre: Thriller, Romance

Thriller, Romance Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi follows a fateful Christmas Eve when two strangers share a romantic evening, only for it to transform into a nightmarish experience.

2) Killer Soup

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 11

January 11 Stars: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Mohanlal

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Mohanlal Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Comedy, Drama, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Swathi aspires to own a restaurant. A murder alters her course, leading her and her lover to a daring move replacing the culprit with her husband in Killer Soup.

Advertisement

3) Mission Impossible - The Dead Reckoning Part I

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Release Date: January 11

January 11 Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Mission Impossible - The Dead Reckoning Part I, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

4) The Legend of Hanuman Season 3

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Release Date: January 12

January 12 Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Genre: Adventure, Animation, Fantasy

Adventure, Animation, Fantasy Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Lord Mahadev is born as Hanuman to serve Lord Rama. He becomes a beacon of hope against the gloomy darkness.

5) The Kerala Story

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Release Date: January 12

January 12 Stars: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani

Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani Director: Sudipto Sen

Sudipto Sen Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

The Kerala Story is a Hindi film that was released on May 5, 2023. Sudipto Sen directed the film, which starred Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachauri, and Yogita Bihani in key roles. Other well-known performers who have been cast in The Kerala Project

6) Killers of The Flower Moon

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Release Date: January 12

January 12 Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: AppleTV

Killers of the Flower Moon sees the iconic pair of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio return in this crime/drama film, which explores Osage Indian murders in the 1920s after oil was found in their area.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, you can now enjoy Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: 8 best Hollywood action movies Hindi dubbed: Leonardo DiCaprio's Inception to Emily Blunt-Tom Cruise's Edge Of Tomorrow