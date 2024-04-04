When Deepika Padukone revealed her dad Prakash Padukone locked himself in the bathroom after Madhuri Dixit got married

Bollywood's golden era in the 90s witnessed Madhuri Dixit ruling cinemagoers’ hearts far and wide. Admiration for her crossed boundaries and even reached the household of former badminton legend Prakash Padukone who is the father of Deepika Padukone. At an event about eight years ago, Deepika had candidly revealed her father's crush on Madhuri, leaving the latter visibly blushing.

Madhuri Dixit’s journey in cinema began with Abodh in 1984. The actress then went on to give blockbusters like Beta, Tezaab, Raja, Dil, and the magnum opus Hum Aapke Hain Koun. However, her career took a halt after she tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Nene and moved to the US in 1999 for quite some time.

When Deepika revealed her father had a crush on Madhuri

In a tête-à-tête with Deepika Padukone for India Today back in 2016, Madhuri was reminded of her unintentional power to break hearts. Deepika recalled in Madhuri’s presence, "My father, in fact, has had the most massive crush on you." Madhuri, who was initially amused, couldn't help but blush.

"I told him today," continued Deepika, mimicking her father's shy response, "I said I am doing this thing, do you want to come?" She further addressed the aftermath of Madhuri's marriage announcement and said, "He had this whole routine of waking up in the morning and taking the newspapers to the loo, coffee etc. The day you announced or rather the media got to know that you were getting married, he locked himself up in the bathroom."

Deepika chuckled and shared, "Till today, it's a running joke in the family. He was so shattered. He came out and you could actually see, he had these bags under his eyes. My mother was like, what were you crying in the loo or what?”

On the personal front, Prakash went on to marry Ujjala Padukone with whom he has daughters Deepika, and Anisha, the latter who is pursuing a career in golf. Meanwhile, Madhuri and Shriram are blessed with two sons, Arin and Ryan. Deepika on the other hand is married to actor Ranveer Singh and is due with her first child in September this year.

