Deepika Padukone fans go berserk as The Academy pays tribute to Deewani Mastani; Ranveer Singh feels proud

Deepika Padukone is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood and there is no doubt about it. She has some of the best films and some remarkable performances to her credit. One such unforgettable performance was when she portrayed the role of Mastani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. The actress has gone on to make India proud on several occasions and she yet again made her fans brim with joy after the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip of her from Deewani Mastani's song.

Ranveer Singh’s reaction

Taking to their official Instagram handle, The Academy, known for recognizing and celebrating the global film industry and the artists who make movies, shared a throwback clip of Deepika Padukone. The clip was from her popular song Deewani Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. This song also features Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

There were a lot of fans praising the actress for this achievement, but the one comment that had everyone’s attention was from hubby and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actor wrote ‘mesmeric!’ with a star emoji in the comments section.

Check it out:

Fans reaction

The moment this clip was shared, Deepika’s fans were elated with joy. They could not stop gushing over the actress. One of the fans wrote, ‘Deepika as Mastani is iconic so mesmerizing u can’t take your eyes off her.’ Another fan wrote, ‘the beauty of Deepika in this song, I don’t think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her, this will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Hindi Cinema!! Yet another fan wrote, ‘thank you for recognizing the most beautifully shot song of all time and the most talented actress.’

Advertisement

Even Deepika Padukone shared this clip on her Instagram stories and indeed it is a proud moment for her and her fans.

Deepika Padukone is currently all geared up to welcome her first baby with Ranveer Singh in September 2024. The actress is currently enjoying her pregnancy and acing her maternity fashion game. We bet fans cannot wait to see their baby.

ALSO READ: Anisha Padukone on Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh expecting their first child; reveals who would spoil baby most