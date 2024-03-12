When KBC ad shoot with Amitabh Bachchan inspired Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make Nil Battey Sannata

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made her debut as a director in Bollywood with the 2016 film Nil Battey Sannata. In less than 10 years she has established herself as one of the most acclaimed filmmakers thanks to films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, and Bawaal (producer). But do you know, that it was during an ad shoot with Amitabh Bachchan for Kaun Banega Crorepati where she got an inspiration to make Nil Battey Sannata?

When an ad shoot with Amitabh Bachchan inspired Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make Nil Battey Sannata

As per a source, it was during her ad shoot days in 2014 when Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari got an opportunity to work on an ad with Amitabh Bachchan for the popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati called 'Mubarak ho ladki hui hai'. (Congratulations! it's a girl) That's when the first thought of direction came into her mind. After working in advertising for several years, she made her debut by directing the comedy-drama Nil Battey Sannata.

After Nil Battey Sannata, Ashwiny touched new heights as a filmmaker with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga. She even directed OTT projects like Ankahi Kahaniya, Break Point, and Faadu. As a producer, she backed films like Tarla, Bawaal, and Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari praises Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Ashwini recently watched Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies and couldn't stop appreciating it. The filmmaker took to Instagram and penned a long note praising the film.

A part of her note read, "We need many more movies that inspire aspire, make us laugh, ponder, cry and give us the meaning of why we make movies beyond the if's & box office numbers. To co exist and create A balance between the small, medium, large, larger, largest cinema. A platform for every creator where all kinds of movies are celebrated for its strength of storytelling. More love and power to you Director Sahiba Kiran Rao @raodyness , Aamir Khan, @akppl_officiial & team @officialjiostudios & team @spicesocial & team for backing good stories and giving wings to creators and see hope that nothing is more important than good cinema.

An encouragement for a director, a belief which flourishes with the right energy bigger than the size of movie. Everything else is transitional."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Ashwiny's next film as a director. The director is yet to announce her next film.

