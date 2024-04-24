Amitabh Bachchan commences KBC 16 shoot; reveals having lunch in car and working 9-5 with no ‘traditional breaks’

After bidding his fans a tearful goodbye from the iconic game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan surprised his fans by announcing his comeback. On public demand, the megastar returned to the host's host seat for KBC 16. Ever since he announced the new season of his popular game show, fans have been eagerly waiting for it.

Well, this morning in his blog, Big B dropped in some pictures from the sets of KBC and also wrote about his hectic day where he had to shoot non-stop without any traditional breaks.

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC sets

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan dropped 4 pictures that appear to be from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the first picture we can see the megastar getting down from his car wearing a white kurta pyjama and layered it with a printed jacket. In the next picture, he looks dapper in a black suit as he walks inside the sets. Then comes a picture of him with folded hands as he is caught in the middle of shooting.

Check out the pictures:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Talking about his day on the sets, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that it was a non-stop schedule from 9 AM till 5 PM without any traditional break. He further added that he did that and had his lunch in his car and then headed to watch the IPL match. “It be looked forward to this game and the work schedules adjusted accordingly,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Big B further recalled his early college days’ time when the experience of a match day was completely different. “Interest never waning .. from that ‘John Jaany Janardhan’ song shoot at Filmistan when all of us sat outside what then was a miracle mechanism - a transistor monitored small TV screen .. enraptured with the game ..gone the days of stopping by that panwala to hear the commentary beyond the walls of the College grounds at University .. err 1956-58 approx ., and now a million alternatives in immediacy available ..BUT ..Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury the experience of a Stadium is simply incomparable ..”

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Big B is all set to portray the role of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. According to sources, the thriller film is based on a mythological story set in a dystopian society. The plot revolves around the enigmatic Kalki avatar, the tenth and last form of the well-known Hindu god Lord Vishnu.

The mythological thriller stars Big B, Prabhas, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Aside from these major actors, the ensemble cast also includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Meet Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama in new powerful glimpse; Watch