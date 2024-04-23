Shraddha Arya, popularly known for her stint in Kundali Bhagya, where she essayed the role of Preeta, enjoys a substantial fan base. Apart from this, the actress had become a household name with her performances in several daily soaps.

Just a few hours back, the actress dropped a relatable video on her Instagram handle, which made her fans laugh out loud.

Shraddha Arya’s relatable video

Earlier today, Shraddha Arya shared a delightful video on her Instagram, capturing the essence of the summer season. The video resonated with every girl who has experienced a similar situation at least once in her lifetime. It depicted a true incident where a girl lets her hair flow freely, only to ignite her mother's anger.

The mother frequently requests her daughter to tie her hair, as it seems to intensify the heat of the summer for her more than anyone else. Undoubtedly, this relatable scenario struck a chord with many girls out there, didn't it.

In the video, she dropped a note that enhanced the meaning of the video, which reads as, “Baal band kar rahi hun kyunki mummy ko garmi lag rahi hai (I’m tying my hair because my mother is feeling hot).” Along with the video, she dropped a caption, “#GarmiKeDin.”

Fan reactions

As soon as the Kumkum Bhaya star’s video surfaced on Instagram, the fans flooded the comment section with their love for the actress and their relatable stories. One of the users wrote, “So relatable when mummy says: Baal baandh lo, dekh ke garmi lag rahi hai (Tie your hair! I am feeling hot just by looking at you).”

Another comment reads, “Actually meri mummy ki wja sai mujhe bhi band krny padty h (I also have to tie them because of my mother).”

About Sharddha Arya

Shraddha Arya gained recognition through her notable performances on television, showcasing her talent in popular shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and several others. Her recent portrayal in Soniye Heeriye, alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has garnered her immense praise and acclaim.

