When Parineeti Chopra admitted actresses fashion comes under 'greater scrutiny': 'Airport looks are the new red carpets'

Parineeti Chopra made her big Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Later on, she landed her first lead role with Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade and rose to fame. Since then, Parineeti has secured herself a prominent place in the industry.

Currently, she is busy promoting her next film Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The actress tied the knot with Raghav Chadha, and recently, there has been a whirlwind of rumors about her pregnancy, based on her airport looks and fashion choices. She later dispelled those rumors with an Instagram story, emphasizing that her choice of clothing should not be interpreted as an indication of pregnancy.

When Parineeti Chopra talked about how actresses are always under the fashion scanner

In an old interview with Film Companion, Parineeti Chopra expressed how actresses are always under scrutiny for their attire. She stated, 'Somehow, all the men in the industry are fit, mostly fit. Even women genetically fluctuate much more than men, and as a result, the clothes we are expected or desire to wear come under greater scrutiny. Even our off-duty looks are captured more often than those of the men.'

When asked about airport looks, she added, "You know, these airport looks are the new red carpets. Now, it has become a part of my life. I have to think about it because I know that the paparazzi are there."

Parineeti Chopra shuts down pregnancy rumors

Recently, at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra chose to wear a kaftan dress. She looked stunning in that all-black attire. Chopra was spotted wearing an oversized white shirt paired with black pants. It was her fashion choices at the event that only fueled the pregnancy rumors that were already circulating.

Parineeti finally took to her Instagram stories to react to the rumors. She wrote a text on her story that read “Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy” with a laughing-out-loud emoji.

Talking about Chamkila, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is based on the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife. The film which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, will be streaming on Netflix from April 12.

