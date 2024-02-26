Chamkila: Here’s when and where Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer will release

All eyes are on Imtiaz Ali’s next film Chamkila ever since it was announced. The Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer is based on popular Punjabi singer, the late Amar Singh Chamkila, and his wife Amarjot Kaur. Till now we have only been witnessing the first looks and BTS images from the sets. But now, Netflix India has finally shared a teaser of the film and announced its release date.

Chamkila makers announce release date

Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix India shared a new teaser of Chamkila. The teaser has Diljit’s voiceover in the background enquiring, "Log kya sunna chahte hai? Unhe kis cheez me maza aata hai?" He further says, "Wo main kar sakta hoon." The teaser also gives us a sneak peek into the title track of the film. Sharing this teaser, Netflix announces that this Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer will be released on April 12 on the streaming giant itself.

The video was captioned as, “Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz @imtiazaliofficial’s #AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!”

Check it out:

Parineeti Chopra to play one of the greatest singers of all time

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the source close to Parineeti Chopra opened up about her role in Chamkila. The source had revealed that she would be shooting the film in December last year and January.

Adding further, the source revealed that there had been ample script reading sessions before the film went on the floors.

Imtiaz Ali & Chamkila Biopic

The film will chronicle the tale of Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who along with other members of their musical gang was assassinated on March 8, 1988. Their assassination remains an unresolved case to date and it’s this journey and intrigue that has got Imtiaz Ali interested in the tale.

The film is titled Chamkila and will mark the first collaboration of Parineeti Chopra with Diljit Dosanjh. The music of the film is also locked and the buzz is that it would be a special album from Imtiaz Ali and his music team for the audience.

