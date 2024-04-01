WATCH: Parineeti Chopra sassily ends pregnancy rumors by wearing 'fitted clothes' for Chamkila promotions

Parineeti Chopra made it to the headlines recently after rumors of her pregnancy made it everywhere. What added fuel to the already ongoing fire was her lose attire at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chamkila, also starring Diljit Dosanjh. But after social media being filled with reports of her pregnancy, the actress put a full stop to it by laughing it off on her Instagram stories. And now she has taken yet another dig by wearing fitted clothes and we love how she is acing this look.