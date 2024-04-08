When Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Tiger Shroff stole hearts with presence in 1993 video ft Salman Khan, Aamir-Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, while Tiger Shroff's first film was Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. These actors have since carved a niche for themselves in the industry with their versatile acting prowess.

However, little do we know that their big Bollywood debuts were not their first appearances on the big screen. Yes, you heard it right. Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff's first big-screen appearance was in a 1993 song as kids alongside their dads, the late Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's first big screen appearance

In the 1993 movie Khalnayak, a song titled Pyaar Ki Gange Bahe featured a plethora of stars including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Naseeruddin Shah, Sachin Pilgaonkar among actors from south film industries like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Mammootty and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

But the best of all had to be the appearances by the late Rishi Kapoor singing lines of the song to his boy Ranbir, Anil Kapoor singing to his daughter Sonam and Jackie Shroff singing while holding baby Tiger Shroff in his arms.

Take a look at the video here:

The song, said to be from the ‘90s was reportedly composed for the album Khalnayak and sung by Mohd Aziz, Udit Narayan, Manhar Udhas and Jolly Mukherjee.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Tiger Shroff on the work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor. Next up, he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana. The movie is currently in the production stage and also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Yash in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 movie Blind, and up next, she is preparing for a feature film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora. The details of the project are still kept under wraps.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit theaters on April 10, 2024.

