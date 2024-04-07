Will Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be slashed by 8 minutes to avoid ‘drag moments’? REPORT

Currently, all eyes are on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff who have joined forces for Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While everything is in place and the film is all set to have a theatrical release in a couple of days, a source revealed that after watching the preview of the movie, the team has decided to slash the film for 8 minutes to enhance the experience of the audience. Read on to know more!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team to slash the film by 8 minutes for a crisper cut

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are out and about promoting their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is set to drop on April 10. They will be locking horns with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan on Eid. Keeping the audience in mind, the makers including Akshay, Vashnu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Ali Abbas Zafar have decided to sit down to slash the film by 8 minutes.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “The entire team loved the film, however, feel that there is a scope for a crisper cut to make the film an ideal watch for the audience. The idea is to provide entertainment during the festive season of Eid, without any drag moments.”

The insider also added, “Akshay Kumar, Vashnu Bhagnani, and Jackky Bhagnani are working on a crisper cut of BMCM with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The revised run-time of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to be around 2 hours and 35 minutes.” The team is also looking at re-censoring the film on Monday.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to have a half-day release on April 10

Bollywood Hungama also reported that BMCM along with Maidaan has updated their release plan. Earlier, the films were having a full-fledged release on April 10. But now, they have decided to stick with the same release date but the shows will start at 6:00 pm.

A multiplex official informed the publication that they received a message stating that Maidaan’s shows should begin at 6:00 PM on Wednesday. “We have been asked to not play any shows before the said time and that bookings of all shows before 6:00 PM should be immediately stopped. Later, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s makers also made the same request. We’ll now refund money to all those who booked the pre-6:00 PM shows of these films on April 10,” the informant added.

Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, the film also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar with Sonakshi Sinha in a special role.

