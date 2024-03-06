Karisma Kapoor QUIZ: If you can answer 7/10 questions, you’re a true Lolo fan

Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in Homi Adajani’s Murder Mubarak. Before the film releases why don’t you take this quiz and find out if you’re a true Lolo fan. Go ahead!

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Mar 06, 2024  |  09:25 PM IST |  5.1K
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. She is a force to reckon with, courtesy of the effortless charisma and elegance she has been displaying on the big screens over the years.

The actress has been very selective with the roles she has chosen in the past. It's no wonder that her choices have been successful not only at the box office but have also emerged as cult classics with time. While the actress is currently looking forward to the release of her next film, Murder Mubarak directed by Homi Adajania, Lolo's illustrious career boasts iconic classics like Raja Hindustani, Andaz Apna Apna, Fiza, Zubeidaa, and many more.

The timeless beauty enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. However, if you really think you are a true fan of Karisma Kapoor then head on to take this quiz and answer the questions related to her.

Quiz begins in 3…2…1

