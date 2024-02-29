Yodha: Did you notice Sara Ali Khan in Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani starrer's trailer?

The upcoming action thriller Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of the year. The film has been creating quite a buzz in the industry. Recently, its official trailer was released on the internet and garnered positive responses from the audience. What's noteworthy is that Yodha has become the first-ever Hindi film to have its trailer launched in-flight. Moreover, Sara Ali Khan also seems to be part of the film, further intensifying anticipation among movie enthusiasts.

Sara Ali Khan's brief appearance in Yodha's trailer

It seems Sara Ali Khan's role in the film Yodha has been shrouded in secrecy by the filmmakers, possibly to surprise the audience. However, eagle-eyed viewers can catch a brief glimpse of her around the 1:10 mark in the trailer. In this fleeting appearance, Sara is seen portraying a cabin crew member, elegantly clad in a red saree. This subtle glimpse adds an element of mystery and excitement to her character in the movie.

About Yodha

Starring Sidharth Malhotra alongside actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Yodha unveils a tale of a high-stakes hijacking. The film's first song, Zindagi Tere Naam, beautifully showcases the romantic chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii's characters, adding a melodious touch to the narrative.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is a collaborative effort between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to hit the screens on March 15, 2024.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara, last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal, is gearing up for an exciting lineup of films. Among her upcoming projects is Murder Mubarak, a thriller featuring an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Vijay Varma.

Another highly anticipated film on Sara's slate is Ae Watan Mere Watan, a film inspired by true events. In this movie, Sara portrays the role of the courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Additionally, the actress is set to grace the screen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, where she will star alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

