PICS: Sara Ali Khan channels her 'badi amma' Sharmila Tagore's timeless elegance with retro saree look

There is no denying the fact that Sara Ali Khan possesses a timeless beauty. While the actress bears a remarkable resemblance to her mother, Amrita Singh, especially in her youth, she also shares striking similarities with her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. From the sharp contours of her face to her slender profile, mesmerizing eyes, and delicate lips, Sara Sara exudes an undeniable charm reminiscent of the iconic actress. This resemblance was brought into sharp focus when Sara recently draped herself in a retro saree and adopted a 60s-inspired hairstyle.

Sara Ali Khan radiates elegance in her vintage saree attire

On February 23rd, Sara Ali Khan graced her Instagram stories with a series of captivating pictures, showcasing her adorned in a stunning printed pink georgette saree, reminiscent of a retro era. With her hair styled in the iconic middle-parted hairdo reminiscent of the 60s, Sara exuded a striking resemblance to her legendary grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. In one of the pictures, she expressed her heartfelt desire to emulate her grandmother, captioning it with her signature poetic flair, "Kaash mein ban sakti badi amma, this is a real heartfelt tamanna."

Take a look:

The Simmba actress also delighted her followers by sharing a video where she recreated the iconic badminton scene from the superhit song Dhal Gaya Din from the movie Humjoli. In the video, Sara showcased her playful side as she effortlessly emulated the graceful movements from the classic song. Her homage to the timeless melody added a touch of nostalgia and showcased her admiration for the golden era of Bollywood.

Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara Ali Khan, last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal, is gearing up for an exciting lineup of films. Among her upcoming projects is Murder Mubarak, a thriller featuring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Vijay Varma.

Another highly anticipated film on Sara's slate is Ae Watan Mere Watan, a film inspired by true events. In this movie, Sara portrays the role of the courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. The film promises to narrate a gripping fictional tale showcasing the youth's bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness during India's struggle for independence.

Additionally, the actress is set to grace the screen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

