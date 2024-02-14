WATCH: Ishaan Khatter holds rumored GF Chandni Bainz's hand as they arrive for romantic dinner on V-Day

Ishaan Khatter and his rumored flame Chandni Bainz are stirring up quite the buzz in the city of dreams. Despite keeping their relationship status under wraps, the couple's frequent sightings on cozy dates, movie nights, and dinners have tongues wagging. Today, they upped the ante by stepping out for a romantic dinner at a swanky Mumbai restaurant, marking Valentine's Day with style.

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz marked Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner date

On February 14th, Bollywood was awash in the hues of love as celebrity couples shared their love-filled moments. Joining the celebration, Ishaan Khatter and his rumored flame Chandni Bainz stepped out for an intimate dinner date in Bandra, Mumbai. Chandni's red dress, complemented by a delicate rose in her hair, turned heads, while Ishaan's casual yet charming ensemble caught attention. Hand in hand, they walked towards the restaurant, sparking curiosity and admiration among onlookers. Take a look:

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz's work front

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in 2017 with the critically acclaimed film Beyond The Clouds and rose to prominence with the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Since then, he has appeared in several notable projects, including A Suitable Boy, Khaali Peeli, and Phone Bhoot.

Currently, Khatter is basking in the praise for his performance in his latest film Pippa, a biographical war drama set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, where he stars alongside Mrunal Thakur.

As for Chandni, she works as a fashion model and is based in Mumbai, India. Her portfolio includes appearances in the Singapore TV drama My Mother's Story and the Malaysian TV series Ghaib. Additionally, she has ventured into advertisements and catalog shoots, showcasing her versatility. Chandni has also gained recognition for her presence at Bollywood award shows and other public events, indicating her growing involvement in the entertainment industry.

