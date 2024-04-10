5 Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies displaying their chemistry

Salman Khan, dearly known as Bhaijaan among his fans, is one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. He has delivered various blockbusters and won the audience’s hearts with his charming personality, throughout his career. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true diva in every sense, who has impressed viewers with her performances and aura. Salman and Kareena have come together for various films over the years, showcasing their delightful chemistry. Here’s a look at all the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies that are a must-watch.

5 Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies to entertain you:



1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, V. Vijayendra Prasad

Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, V. Vijayendra Prasad Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a heartwarming story, tops the most popular Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies list. In the film, Pawan, a devotee of Lord Hanuman, finds a lost girl, who is mute. He goes to great lengths to make the little girl reach her country, Pakistan, and unite with her family. Rasika, Pawan’s fiancée, helps him in this mission.

2. Dabangg 2 (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Prakash Raj, Vinod Khanna, Deepak Dobriyal

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Prakash Raj, Vinod Khanna, Deepak Dobriyal Director: Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan Writer: Dilip Shukla

Dilip Shukla Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Dabanng 2 is the second installment in the action-packed franchise featuring Salman Khan as Inspector Chulbul Pandey. In this sequel to the 2010 film Dabangg, a dangerous politician’s brother is killed by Chulbul, which brings immense trouble into his life. Kareena Kapoor Khan made a cameo appearance in the dance number Fevicol Se, which became a huge chartbuster thanks to its peppy beats, choreography, and the sizzling chemistry between Salman and Bebo.

The track Fevicol Se, composed by Sajid Wajid, has been sung by Mamta Sharma and Wajid, with lyrics penned by Sajid-Wajid and Ashraf Ali.

3. Bodyguard (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins

2 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Romance

Action/Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hazel Keech, Raj Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hazel Keech, Raj Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar Director: Siddique

Siddique Writer: Siddique, JP Chowksey, Kiran Kotrial

Siddique, JP Chowksey, Kiran Kotrial Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Another film worth checking out on the Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan movies list is Bodyguard. In this sweet love story, bodyguard Lovely Singh is hired to protect a college girl, Divya. Divya, wanting to escape his shadow, creates a fake identity of Chhaya, but ends up falling in love with him. However, a betrayal is awaiting her from her own friend.

4. Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009)

Running Time: 1 hour 49 mins

1 hour 49 mins IMDb Rating: 3.4/10

3.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Bappi Lahiri, Yash Tonk

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Bappi Lahiri, Yash Tonk Director: Prem Soni

Prem Soni Writer: Prem Soni

Prem Soni Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Another one of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies together is Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. It follows the journey of a married couple Samir and Raina, who drift apart when the former relocates to Singapore without her. Raina then meets Aakash, who helps her a lot with her career, but Samir comes back to find them set to marry each other.

5. Kyon Ki (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, Om Puri

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, Om Puri Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Writer: Priyadarshan, Sanjay Chhel

Priyadarshan, Sanjay Chhel Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

The first of the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies was Kyon Ki. The film revolves around Anand, a mental patient admitted to a psychiatric hospital. His doctor, Tanvi, finds out about his traumatizing past related to his fiancée’s death. She gradually falls in love with him but her father doesn’t approve of their match. Their story ultimately meets a tragic ending.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor have always captivated the viewers whenever they have graced the silver screen together. Their off-screen friendship easily translates into the dreamy chemistry on-screen. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see them reunite since their last collaboration, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan received widespread appreciation from the critics and went on to become a huge success at the box office. There is no doubt that Salman and Kareena will create magic once again whenever they star in a film together in the future. Till then, you can enjoy this list of cinematic gems featuring this popular Bollywood reel jodi.

Both Salman and Kareena have some exciting and highly anticipated projects coming up in their individual lineups. Pinkvilla promises to provide you with regular updates regarding their forthcoming cinematic outings.

