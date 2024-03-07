Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan delivers iconic dialogue in Gujarati; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh dance to chart-topping tracks

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant set Jamnagar ablaze from March 1 to March 3, drawing the crème de la crème of Bollywood, business, and cricket. As the grand affair wrapped up, stars bid farewell to the venue. However, the celebrations weren't over yet. On March 6, a select few celebrities returned to enthrall the employees of Reliance Industries in a special event organized by the Ambani family, ensuring that the jubilation extended beyond the glittering confines of the wedding venue, spreading joy to all involved.

Shah Rukh Khan demonstrates his mastery of Gujarati

Shah Rukh Khan delighted the audience with a surprise rendition of his iconic dialogue Ek ladki thi deewani si ek ladke par wo marti thi from the movie Mohabbatein, this time in Gujarati. In another heartwarming moment, the superstar shared warm hugs with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh showcased his dance moves to the beats of Malhari

Ranveer Singh took the stage by storm, delivering a mesmerizing performance on the chartbuster song Malhari from the blockbuster movie Padmaavat. With his trademark energy and charisma, the actor commanded the attention of the audience from the moment he stepped on stage. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, and Ranveer's infectious enthusiasm seemed to infuse new life into the entire event.

Salman Khan danced to the tunes of his hit songs

Salman Khan brought the house down with his electrifying performance, treating the audience to a medley of his iconic songs. From the melodies like Teri Meri from Bodyguard and Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan to the beats of Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg and Chand Chupa Badal Mein from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he had everyone grooving along to the rhythm.

All in all, the pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was nothing short of spectacular. It left everyone eagerly anticipating the main event in July—the wedding of the couple.

