A look at Salman Khan's top Eid release first day collections; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan secures 10th position

Eid is synonymous to a Salman Khan release. Over the years, the actor has released numerous films of his on Eid, mostly all to unprecedented final results. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the actor's latest outing and the film hasn't opened too well, collecting around Rs 13.50 crores nett on its first day. It is expected to grow on its second and third day owing to Eid holidays but the real test will begin from Monday and Tuesday once the Eid euphoria settles. Meanwhile, let's have a look at how Salman Khan's Eid releases over the years have performed on their opening day.

Salman Khan's First Exposure To Eid Was Back In 1997

Salman Khan had a few Eid releases before 2009, namely Judwaa, Kyon Ki and Jaanemann. Out of the three films, Judwaa opened very well and emerged a hit while the other two films didn't open well and ended up being major underperformers at the box office. Wanted in Eid 2009 changed the dynamics for the actor, opening to packed houses and from there, the tradition of blockbuster Eid releases began.

Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan gave a hattrick of Eid blockbusters with Dabangg, Bodyguard and Ek Tha Tiger. All the 3 films had a record opening among Hindi movies in India. All the three films stormed the Rs 100 crore club in no time. Salman Khan was a force to reckon and with each passing film, his craze increased among the masses in the country.

Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan

Salman Khan had no release in 2013 and thus missed out on the Eid 2013 slot. Shah Rukh Khan's film Chennai Express released on Eid 2013 and shattered all records from initial to lifetime. Years 2014 to 2016 saw the absolute peak of Salman Khan where he not just gave blockbuster films but gave iconic films as well. Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan were not record openers but ended up being blockbusters. Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan sold over 3 crore tickets in theatres, a number that indicates incredible penetration among the masses of the country.

Tubelight, Race 3, Bharat

Salman Khan's unprecedented run saw a few hiccups from 2017 to 2019. Tubelight ended up being a below average fare. It ended up being the lowest Salman Khan opener on Eid since Dabangg, something it maintained till Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Race 3 opened to excellent numbers and Bharat to bumper numbers, but both films fell short of raking-in the numbers that they were expected to. But the opening, then, atleast proved that Salman's mass fanbase is intact and Tubelight was just a hiccup.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Due to Covid-19 and the change in timelines, Salman Khan didn't have any theatrical release in Eid for 4 years, although the release of Radhe, on a pay per view basis, on Eid 2021, came as a respite for fans who wanted to watch him in Eid. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023 opened to low numbers of around Rs 13.50 crores nett but day 2 and day 3 seem a lot better.

The Nett Opening Day Collections Of Salman Khan's Eid Releases In A Descending Order Are As Follows:-

2019 - Bharat - Rs 41.62 cr

2016 - Sultan - Rs 36.59 cr

2012 - Ek Tha Tiger - Rs 30.61 cr

2018 - Race 3 - Rs 27.69 cr

2015 - Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs 26.67 cr

2014 - Kick - Rs 24.97 cr

2011 - Bodyguard - 21.17 cr

2017 - Tubelight - Rs 20.55 cr

2010 - Dabangg - Rs 14.55 cr

2023 - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Rs 13.50 cr

