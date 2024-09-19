Zayed Khan's net worth is Rs 1500 crore? Main Hoon Na actor answers and opens up about importance of managing wealth

Actor Zayed Khan shared his thoughts on financial management, emphasizing the importance of living within one’s means and avoiding lavish displays of wealth. In an interview, Zayed laughed off claims that his net worth exceeds Rs 1,500 crore but acknowledged the significance of handling finances wisely. He stated that "80 percent of people are becoming broke these days and suggested that one should live within means, showing off isn’t about bling".

In an interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Zayed was asked if he had any financial advice for aspiring actors, given the film industry's unpredictable nature. He suggested that the advice might seem obvious in hindsight, referencing a saying: “If you can afford a Ferrari, buy a Mercedes; if you can afford a Mercedes, buy a Fiat.”

He noted that in the era of social media, many people might be living beyond their means to maintain a certain image. Zayed pointed out that while some are thriving, a significant majority about 80 percent are struggling financially. He described how people often end up in financial trouble due to loans and debt, leading them to make poor decisions to try to fix their problems, creating a cycle of financial difficulty.

He advised people to live within their means, stressing that showing off is not about flashy items but about displaying courtesy in life. He suggested focusing on actions that offer personal benefit or an advantage over others, with the belief that success will naturally follow.

Advertisement

He emphasized that there’s no need to wear something new every day or feel ashamed of one's background, encouraging authenticity instead. He also remarked that there will always be difficult individuals, and questioned whether trying to impress them is worthwhile. He concluded by quoting a saying, noting that while the path to success may be unclear, attempting to please everyone is a guaranteed way to fail.

Zayed described the pressure to conform to certain standards as “terrible, obscene, and criminal.” He mentioned that he was uncertain whether this approach was suitable for today’s youth, but he encouraged them to develop resilience and character. He referred to a well-known saying, “The world needs warriors, not parasites,” and left it up to individuals to decide if they wanted to be warriors or parasites.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to hit Indian theaters for 1st time after 31 years; Check date