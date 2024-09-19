Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to hit Indian theaters for 1st time after 31 years; Check date

The anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, which narrates the tale of Lord Ram’s battle with Lankesh, is set to make its theatrical debut in India after 31 years. Scheduled to release on October 18, 2024, the movie will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is being distributed by Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan also shared the teaser on his Instagram Stories to announce the release.

The film initially premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 1993 and was later featured on television. Enhancing the film’s grandeur, renowned screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, famous for blockbuster hits like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has lent his creative expertise to this adaptation.

The post read, "A tale as old as time, and forever alive in every heart. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama coming to theaters across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English on October 18! Teaser out now."

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a collaborative project between Japan and India. Originally released in 1992, the film draws from the Indian epic Ramayana. Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, with music by Vanraj Bhatia, it brings the story of Prince Rama to life.

This Japanese-Indian animated film retells the timeless story of Ramayana. Co-produced by Japan's Yugo Sako and India's Ram Mohan, it blends animation techniques from both countries. The narrative follows Prince Rama, an incarnation of the god Vishnu, on his quest to save his wife Sita, who is abducted by the demon king Ravana. Despite being hand-drawn and produced decades ago, the film continues to impress with its storytelling and visuals, preserving the core of Indian mythology.

Set to release during the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama promises a cinematic treat that fuses India's cultural depth with the artistry of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the movie is poised to captivate audiences nationwide.

