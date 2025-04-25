Sarangapani Jathakam Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore's Telugu comedy movie in theaters

Sarangapani Jathakam made its way to theaters today, on April 25. Despite clashing at the box office with several other releases, the film managed to generate considerable buzz, especially as it marks Priyadarshi Pullikonda’s immediate next release after the success of Court: State vs A Nobody.

Within no time, social media was flooded with reviews from audiences across the globe who caught the first day, first show. With a worldwide release, the comic flick is now accessible to a wider audience.

To begin with, a large portion of the audience has agreed that Sarangapani Jathakam delivers optimally as a comedy entertainer.

The first half, along with a significant portion of the second half, is described as breezy by many viewers, with no noticeable flaws, providing non-stop, edge-of-the-seat fun.

The comic timing of most actors is spot on, with the jokes being light-hearted and harmless, maintaining a careful balance between humor and avoiding any vulgarity.

Actors Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi have received particular praise for their performances, which do justice to the characters and plot of the film. With its simplicity, Sarangapani Jathakam is being regarded by many as a family-friendly movie, making it a perfect summer watch.

The dialogues, screenplay, and, most importantly, the visual appeal of the film have been widely praised by fans.

However, despite the positives, some viewers have pointed out imperfections in the film. While many feel the storyline is somewhat overhyped and has been used too often, others believe it was an exaggerated attempt at situational comedy that didn’t quite land as intended.

Coming back to the movie, Sarangapani Jathakam is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. In addition to Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Vennela Kishore, the film also features Srinivas Avasarala, Kalapatha, Tanikella Bharani, and more.

