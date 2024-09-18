Zayed Khan blames ‘distractions’ for Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan’s divorce; admits Saba Azad is a ‘lovely lady’: ‘We are a modern family

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2014 after 14 years of their marriage. The duo continues to share a friendly bond despite their separation. Recently, Sussanne’s brother and actor Zayed Khan blamed ‘distractions’ for their separation and called Hrithik’s GF Saba Azad a ‘wonderful lady’.

During a recent conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Zayed Khan talked about his bond with his sister, Sussanne Khan. In addition to this, he also addressed the phase when her sister and Hrithik Roshan chose to part ways. At the time, her sister had to face a lot of criticism and backlash over her decision.

In his response, the Main Hoon Na actor opined that in dealing with such a situation, one has to have a thick skin. He emphasized the importance of a family coming together to give support to each other. He stated that his family is like a rock. If anything happens to one of them, everybody is equally affected. “I have nothing to say beyond, these are things that one has to look at maturely. It could happen to anybody,” he said.

Zayed further continued by highlighting, “Also, look at our city, we live in a city where there are so many distractions. We don’t live in Dalhousie. It’s a tough city to survive for a lot of marriages, let alone my own family. Needless to say, we are an unmovable force and unstoppable object.”

Despite the split, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to share a cordial relationship not only with each other but their new partners as well. Reflecting on that Zayed said, “We are a very modern family. There’s a saying, blood is thicker than water. If two people don’t want to be with each other, but they have many more other things in common, one must understand and support them. ”

According to him, beyond their relationship what lies is family, children and responsibilities above all of that. He admitted to being a “very open-minded family” as long as there is a mutual respect. The actor mentioned that they instill such values not only in themselves but also in their children.

The 48-year-old mentioned that no matter what, they never speak ill about any side. He stated that they make each other realize that certain things are going to be a particular way. Thus, in a given situation they can be happy or sad and they choose to prioritize happiness.

“I’m very close to my brother Hrithik as well. He’s a gem of a guy, with a heart of gold. Both their partners… Saba is a also lovely girl. ..wonderful lady she is, Arslan is also a very good boy…what the hell, life goes one,” the actor added.

Furthermore, talking about his bond with his sister, Zayed mentioned that they’re almost like twins. Since they’re a few years apart, they are very much bonded. The actor went on to reveal that he would always get to know if her sister is in any trouble. Hailing her as ‘Philippe Starck of India’, he went on to offer effusive praises on her. According to him, she is not only a lovely sister to have but a tigress and an extremely talented, confident and strong person.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and ended their relationship 13 years later in 2013. The two got divorced in 2014. The two continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

