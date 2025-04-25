Nani has a secret WhatsApp group with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati; details inside

Nani recently let us in on a secret – a massive 143-member WhatsApp group with Telugu stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others! Yes, you heard it right! The HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) actor revealed that he’s been silently observing the chaos, keeping the chat on "mute" as jokes and endless messages flooded the group, making it a full-time job just to catch up.

Nani recently shared with Siddharth Kannan about a WhatsApp group he was once part of. According to him, the group was quite lively at one time but has either become inactive or no longer exists. He explained that many members changed their phone numbers, which led to the group gradually fading away. Nani admitted that he wasn't sure of the exact reason for its decline in activity.

The actor explained that the group was formed just to stay connected. It was a casual space where everyone shared jokes, much like any regular friends’ group, with no serious purpose behind it. Nani laughed as he described the lighthearted nature of the group.

When asked about the group's purpose, the HIT 3 actor explained that it was mainly active about 10 years ago. They used to share trailers and post them on social media, commenting within the group. However, he mentioned that the group is no longer active today. Nani also admitted to muting the group. He said that with so many actors in it, there was always someone reacting to something, which distracted him from his work. He humorously added, “We also need to work.”

He also shared that every time he checked his phone, there were about 62 unread messages. By the next day, there would be tons of messages. He would simply ignore them, knowing he wasn’t actively involved in the conversations.

It all started when Lakshmi Manchu told Siddharth Kannan about the WhatsApp group. She said, "I hold this group really close. So, yeah. What are you talking about Rana, Ram Charan? We all grew up together, that clique will always be that clique. But we enhanced it and made it bigger, so I’m very proud of it." As of now, other actors in the group are still unknown.

