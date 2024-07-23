No Gain No Love: Shin Min Ah looks charming as money-oriented office worker in rom-com with Kim Young Dae; PICS

Shin Min Ah, the highly admired South Korean actress who was last seen in the K-drama Our Blues is returning to the small screen with a new rom-com, No Gain No Love.

No Gain No Love has unveiled new character stills featuring Shin Min Ah as Son Hae Young in the upcoming rom-com with Kim Young Dae.

Shin Min Ah is a charming money-oriented woman in No Gain No Love with Kim Young Dae in new stills

On July 23, 2024, tvN unveiled new stills featuring Shin Min Ah as she transforms into Son Hae Young in No Gain No Love with Kim Young Dae.

In the first still, Shin Min Ah as Son Hae Young looks utterly charming and adorable while she is looking at someone sitting in a cafe. She dons an intriguing look further showcasing her money-oriented mindset as an office worker.

The other still, shows Shin Min Ah as she is trying a necklace with a slight smile on her face. Son Hae Young is a woman who sees everything in her life as a profit and loss statement and this still further focuses on the high-end choices she likes to meet.

The last still depicts Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young to have an adorable side as well as she makes a cute face while looking at someone who sits across from her as they indulge in some wine. Shin Min Ah looks beautiful in all the stills flaunting her irresistible charm as Son Hae Young.

Advertisement

The stills raise anticipation about Shin Min Ah in the role of Son Hae Young, who is a calculative and money-oriented woman. She is an office worker who likes to calculate loss and profits not only in her professional but also in her personal life.

See No Gain No Love's new stills featuring Shin Min Ah here:

Know more about No Gain No Love

No Gain No Love follows the story of Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), who decides to have a fake marriage to secure her promotion. She fakes marrying Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae), a humble convenience store worker who is known as a righteous man for his good deeds.

No Gain No Love will premiere on August 26, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) on tvN.

ALSO READ: Serendipity’s Embrace: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop diligently work to bring characters to life in behind-the-camera stills; PICS