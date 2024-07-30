No Gain No Love Poster: Shin Min Ah looks for profitable fake husband in rom-com with Kim Young Dae; see PIC

Shin Min Ah, the famous South Korean actress who has time and again captivated audiences in her K-dramas is back with a new rom-com titled No Gain No Love with Kim Young Dae.

Shin Min Ah as Son Hae Young is out on the search for a profitable fake husband in the new poster for No Gain No Love.

Shin Min Ah is looking for a fake husband for profits in No Gain No Love poster with Kim Young Dae

On July 30, 2024, No Gain No Love revealed an interesting new poster with Shin Min Ah as the calculative office worker, Son Hae Young.

In the new poster, we see Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young taking her photos and videos with a set up of a proposal. The table is laden with a gorgeous bouquet and a ring hinting at her search for a profitable fake husband in the new rom-com.

Son Hae Young’s (Shin Min Ah) looks absolutely captivating as she makes adorable poses for her proposal also showing how much she is engrossed in it as her life’s profit depends on it.

Check out No Gain No Love’s new poster featuring Shin Min Ah here:

Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young is a calculative woman for whom everything in life is measurable by profit and loss and she likes to stay on the profitable side. She has decided to enter a fake marriage with Kim Young Dae who plays Kim Ji Wook to ensure major profits for herself and secure a promotion in work.

Advertisement

No Gain No Love will show how when Hae Young enters this fake marriage with Ji Wook, his warm and admirable nature will bring them closer in a rather real way.

No Gain No Love is set to hit the screens on August 26, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 IST) on tvN.

Know Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah is one of the top South Korean actresses in the entertainment industry and has been known to charm audiences with her moving acting.

She is best known for the K-dramas Oh My Venus, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and Our Blues among others.

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love: Shin Min Ah looks charming as money-oriented office worker in rom-com with Kim Young Dae; PICS