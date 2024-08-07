Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae share intense romantic gaze in new poster for upcoming K-drama No Gain No Love

No Gain No Love is an upcoming South Korean drama that follows a woman who values money immensely in her life. Starring Sin Min Ah in the main lead, the male lead role of the movie is taken up by Kim Young Dae. A new poster for the show has been released, providing a glimpse into Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae's developing a romantic relationship.

On August 7, 2024, the production team of the upcoming show No Gain No Love released stills featuring Kim Young Dae and Shin Min Ah. In the pictures, both actors are looking lovingly at each other under an umbrella that they are both holding. Sparks of romance fly as they gaze into each other’s eyes, showcasing that they are slowly developing feelings for each other.

Although their relationship has a rocky start where both of them cannot tolerate each other’s presence, they both show up in dire times. Eventually, as time passes, they will realize the growing closeness and finally fall in love. The images truly depict their innermost feelings and their confusion that begins with every relationship.

The plot of the show follows Son Hae Yeong, a woman determined to avoid financial loss at any cost. Faced with a potential job promotion setback, she weaves a plan for a fake wedding and asks Kim Ji Uk to be her fake lover, a convenience store cashier with a heart of gold. Despite their rocky rapport, Kim Ji Uk agrees to be her pretend fiancé, leading to unexpected twists and heartfelt moments.

Advertisement

Apart from Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, the cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun, Jeon Hye Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Min Kyung, and more. Directed by Kim Jung Shik and written by Kim Jung Shik, the romantic comedy is set to premiere on August 26, 2024, on the South Korean network tvN.