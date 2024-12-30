‘Not yet’: SEVENTEEN's Mingyu reacts to fan’s sadness over his impending military enlistment

K-pop idols and their fandoms share a special bond. Proving the fact, recently, a Korean CARAT got emotional just by the thought of her beloved idol, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu taking a break from his idol duties and joining the mandatory military service.

An Instagram reel involving a CARAT crying aloud over the thought of Mingyu having to enlist in the military soon is going viral. Fans missing their favourite Korean actors or singers' timely updates, when they go on a hiatus or fulfill their national service obligations, is nothing new. However, what made the post special was the person's attention to whom the post is dedicated to.

Kim Mingyu himself commented on the post, revealing his enlistment plans saying "Not yet". The PLEDIS Entertainment singer's revelation of not having any immediate military joining plans might have comforted the crying fan at least for the time being.

With his teammate Jeonghan already having enlisted in the military on September 26 this year, CARATs are on their toes as to when the enlistment news of the others, including Mingyu's might suddenly drop. His comment on the fan's post might have just saved thousands of CARATs from having a year-end heartbreak.

Fans are already sad at the fact that the group has gone to twelve in size, from its original set of thirteen members. They need some time to process it before one or more also leave to fulfill their military obligations. SEVENTEEN's last group activity including their members Jeonghan and Jun was their performance at Lollapalooza Berlin in September this year.

Recently, the group concluded the US leg of their Right Here World Tour in November and captivated the audience with a beautiful rendition of the classic Rocking Around The Christmas Tree at Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on December 25. The fans loved their entertaining performances, however, they couldn't help but point out the incompleteness of the group without Jeonghan and Jun’s presence. It is to be noted that fans might not get to see the boy band perform with all its thirteen members anytime soon as all the other members, excluding S.Coups (exempted) and Joshua, Jun as well as The8 (foreign nationals) are slated to join the military.

