'I’ll see you again': SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan writes heartfelt farewell message to fans just hours before military enlistment

As the clock ticks down to September 26, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan prepares to embark on a significant journey of his life, his military enlistment. This moment marks a bittersweet chapter for both the beloved idol and his fans, known as CARATs, as he steps away from the spotlight to fulfill his mandatory service until 2026. His departure leaves a palpable void, with fans and group members grappling with the emotional weight of missing him during this time.

In a heartfelt message shared on SEVENTEEN's Weverse just before his enlistment, Jeonghan reassured his fans, expressing deep gratitude for their unwavering support. “CARATs, it’s Jeonghan,” he wrote, exuding warmth and positivity. “I will not lose how grateful I am for the plentiful love that CARATs always send me. For the time being, I’ll be cheering on the members’ activities alongside you guys. I will eat well, sleep well, and be well, so don’t worry, everyone. Stay healthy too, and I’ll see you again. I’ll be back! Hanihae.” His words resonated deeply, embodying the unbreakable bond between him and his fans.

Earlier, on September 20, Jeonghan made his final public appearance before enlisting, at an eyewear brand event held at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Dressed to impress with his stunning blonde hair and radiant smile, he greeted fans with warmth, making it clear how much their support meant to him. The atmosphere was filled with a mix of excitement and sorrow, as fans rallied together to show their love.

Adding to the emotional landscape, SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups and member Wonwoo commented on Jeonghan’s farewell post, promising to work hard in his absence and encouraging him to stay positive. Their camaraderie reflects the tight-knit nature of the group, which recently shared a touching dinner moment on Instagram, celebrating their performance at Lollapalooza Berlin.

As Jeonghan prepares for this new chapter, SEVENTEEN is poised for their upcoming comeback with their 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, set to release on October 14. This marks a transitional period for the group, as member Jun also steps away for acting opportunities in China, emphasizing the delicate balance between personal aspirations and group commitments.

Despite the temporary distance, Jeonghan’s heartfelt farewell serves as a promise of return, solidifying the enduring connection he shares with CARATs.