When SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu transformed into CARAT, WATCH what happened

Who isn't happy to meet their favorite K-pop idols? Well, Mingyu sure was in the seventh heaven when he finally met SEVENTEEN. That sounds confusing, right? Given the fact that he is a member of the group himself. So, what exactly happened? Well, the K-pop idol once seamlessly slipped among the CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom name), almost as if he was one of the fans excited to meet his biases.

A video once went viral on social media, where SEVENTEEN members are seen catching up with a group of fans. The CARATs circled around the members as they chattered with them. But, amid the small crowd, there was a tall man peaking that immediately caught everyone's attention. It was none other than Mingyu. He was seen looking excited and captivated with his own bandmates.

The clip went viral online, and many pointed out that it looked like he had met the group for the first time or that he was also one of the fans. Truly, Mingyu has the best sense of humor.

Watch the viral clip here:

Kim Mingyu, known better by his stage name Mingyu, is a member of the popular boy band SEVENTEEN, which was launched by PLEDIS Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary. In 2015, he kickstarted his K-pop journey as the group's lead rapper, sub-vocalist, and visual member.

He is also part of the group's hip-hop team with S.Coups, Wonwoo, and Vernon. Shortly after his debut, he became quite popular, thanks to his charming looks and attractive smile that never fails to captivate his fans.

Apart from Mingyu, SEVENTEEN has 12 more members - S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, DK, Jeonghan, Vernon, Joshua, Jun, Seungkwan, Woozi, THE8, and Dino. Some of their top hits include HOT, Super, VERY NICE, Rock with you, and more.

Back in October, the group made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS. This EP achieved huge commercial success with record-breaking sales and music chart rankings. Following its success, the group embarked on SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR. They have already concluded the US leg and are gearing up for their Japan schedule starting November 29. With more Asian concerts lined up, the boy band will conclude the world tour in 2025.

