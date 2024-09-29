THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN's Mingyu could not resist from fanboying over TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin

In today's throwback story, we revisit a heartwarming moment from 2022 that had fans of both SEVENTEEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) buzzing with excitement. During a special episode of The Game Caterers, the lively atmosphere of the HYBE family was electrified, particularly when TXT’s Soobin showed his incredible dance skills. Among the captivated audience was SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, who became an unexpected fanboy during the show.

As the various groups participated in the much-anticipated Random Play Dance game, the stakes were high. Soobin initially caught everyone's attention with his spirited performance of SEVENTEEN’s hit song VERY NICE. His determination and infectious energy charmed not only his fellow group members but also Mingyu, who couldn’t help but cheer for him from the sidelines.

As the game progressed, with iconic songs like H.O.T's Candy being played, creating a humorous atmosphere as none of the younger participants had even been born when it was released. Yet, Soobin stood strong, ultimately being one of the last dancers left standing. Mingyu’s admiration for Soobin soared when he witnessed him perform Girls’ Generation's Into The New World.”In a moment that brought laughter and applause, Mingyu dramatically declared, “I’m a fan now!” This was the moment where Mingyu officially became part of the MOA fandom, all while making it clear to everyone around that he was mesmerized by Soobin’s charm.

As the game continued, Soobin wowed everyone again with his enthusiastic rendition of STAYC's ASAP. Mingyu’s reaction was priceless; he jumped out of his seat in shock at Soobin's electrifying energy. Despite the challenges of the game, Soobin’s skills and joy kept him at the forefront, impressing everyone, alongside LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae and fromis_9’s Seoyeon.

Watch the full episode here;

By the end of the episode, Soobin had not only secured a solid second-place finish but also won the hearts of many, especially Mingyu. Later, in an interview with ELLE KOREA, Mingyu reflected on his surprising admiration for Soobin, highlighting how the TXT member’s genuine enjoyment and knowledge of K-Pop songs left him in awe. “He was so charming,” Mingyu admitted, clearly still taken with Soobin’s delightful personality.

This throwback moment remains a beloved highlight for both fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and SEVENTEEN!

