When SEVENTEEN members went over the top losing against Jun to ensure his happiness; Know what happened

SEVENTEEN, the worldwide popular K-pop boy group has had many funny moments and there was one time when all the members went over the top in losing against Jun to ensure his happiness. The moment was funny as all SEVENTEEN members lost deliberately in over-the-top ways.

It all happened during GOING SEVENTEEN episode 48 which was part 2 of the Runner Up Sports Day series of the variety show where all the members played various games in order to win.

During the episode, all SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino were required to do a 100 metre race.

But interestingly whoever would come first would get 0 points, initially, it was decided that Seungkwan who had the highest points, 60 would come first. But when Jun repeatedly talked about winning, Seunkwan asked him why he wanted to win.

Then Seungkwan took the lead and asked Jun, “Do you want to win?” and he replied, “Okay, let’s do it.” Soon, all the members started cheering and saying “Let’s make Jun win!”

When the race finally began SEVENTEEN members went over the top in losing against Jun. Beginning with Joshua who just started to dance the minute the race began, Woozi was walking slowly. Meanwhile, DK, Mingyu, Vernon, Jun, Dino, Jeonghan, and Seungkwan were running fast.

But then Mingyu fell over dramatically, Vernon went the wrong way, and so did Jeonghan, Dino, and others. When suddenly Woozi called all the members back with his magic, and they all formed a line to dance their way to the finish line in the end making Jun the winner.

Watch SEVENTEEN members going over the top in losing against Jun to make him happy here:

Watch the full video below:

Jun in total accumulated 110 points making him second overall. Since the rule of the day was the one who wil come second would win, Jun won. But the twist was that it was Jun’s winning sports day and it was a task given to other members to make him win.

In other news, SEVENTEEN will soon be making a comeback with their 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS on October 14, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

