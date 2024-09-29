'Oh I'm Thai': When GOT7’s BamBam hilariously forgot his nationality on Chef Baek Jong Won’s reality show The Genius Paik; Watch

It’s not easy being a Thai K-pop idol and the struggle was clear when BamBam was met with a simple yet difficult question on the streets of Marrakesh. He was starring in Celebrity chef Baek Jong Won’s The Genius Paik, roaming in the Moroccan city when a passerby asked him where he was visiting from. The GOT7 member was briefly confused before he could answer properly.

In episode 2 of Baek Jong Won’s The Genius Paik Season 2, BamBam was walking on the streets of Marrakesh. A local man asked him, ‘Where did you come from, China?” BamBam briefly replied, “Korea”, while walking. A second later the thought hit him, “Ah…right, I’m Thai”.

Although he was right about coming from Korea, the way he was confused about his nationality on screen, left fans in stitches. Needless to say, the clip quickly went viral online, giving birth to a top K-pop meme of all time.

Watch the clip here:

BamBam is a popular K-pop idol, hailing from Thailand. He trained for about three years under JYP Entertainment before debuting with the agency’s boy band GOT7 in 2014. Prior to his debut, he made his first appearance on an episode of Mnet’s reality music survival show WIN: Who Is Next, which aired on September 6, 2013.

The following year, he joined bandmates Jinyoung, Jackson Wang, Mark, Yugyeom, Jay B, and Youngjae to release GOT7’s debut song Girls Girls Girls.

On January 19, 2021, BamBam parted ways with JYP Entertainment following the expiration of his contract with the agency. A month later, he signed with Abyss Company and made his solo debut on June 15, 2021, with his first six-track extended play riBBon, and its title track of the same name.

In December of the same year, he released a collaborative pre-release singe with Red Velvet’s Seulgi, titled Who Are You, it became a hit in South Korea, setting the backdrop for the success of his forthcoming second EP B.

Now, he is keeping busy on his showcase world tour, which he embarked on following the release of his 3rd mini-album BAMESIS. He is also set to visit India for the first time in December for the K-TOWN Festival.

