‘You have worked hard’: BTS’ J-Hope treats fellow soldiers to expensive paid vacation ahead of military discharge; PIC

J-Hope is one of the K-pop idols with the biggest heart. The BTS member once again showed his kindness through his gift to fellow soldiers. According to recent updates, the rapper treated his army colleagues to an expensive vacation, appreciating their hard work.

Recently, fans took to social media and shared a photo that featured a few of J-Hope’s military colleagues. In the viral photo, the soldiers are seen holding a banner with the BTS member’s face and a few kind words from him.

“My colleagues, you have worked hard. I will pay for it, so have fun, Loyalty”, the text read. It was revealed that J-Hope treated them to a paid vacation. The banner highlighted a text, “Baekho New Recruit Training Battalion Privates' Motivational Training, Full Sponsorship Support: BTS J-Hope.”

Fans have since praised the K-pop idol for his warm gesture to his fellow soldiers. This is not the first time, he has shown his big heart. J-Hope is renowned for always treating his bandmates and fans with the utmost kindness.

See the picture here:

Meanwhile, J-Hope enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023. He began his training as an active soldier at the Army A Division Recruit Training Center in Gangwon Province. After his initial training, the BTS member was promoted to corporal and platoon leader positions with an early promotion for his exceptional marksmanship and first aid skills.

He is now expected to be discharged on October 17, 2024, following the completion of his 18-month-long mandatory military service. He will be the second BTS member to return home following Jin. All of the remaining five members will end their service by June 2025.

Meanwhile, before his enlistment, J-Hope had an eventful solo schedule., He released his solo album Jack in the Box, followed by a documentary and a collaboration with J.Cole, On the Street.

Then in March, he made his highly-anticipated solo comeback while still serving in the military. He unveiled a six-track EP HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 accompanied by a documentary of the same name that captured his passion for dance.

