GOT7's Jinyoung flaunts his buff physique at Kim Go Eun-Noh Sang Hyun's Love in the Big City's VIP premiere

GOT7's Jinyoung attended the VIP premiere of Yumi's Cells co-actor Kim Go Eun's upcoming film Love in the Big City. As Jinyoung is currently fulfilling his military service, he was seen with a bigger and more muscular body.

The idol and actor is the vocalist of GOT7 and started off his acting career in 2017 with the drama Dream High Season 2. He has also won the Best New Actor Award at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in the film A Christmas Carol.

On September 23, GOT7's Jinyoung attended the VIP premiere of the upcoming film Love in the Big City. The idol was spotted wearing a hoodie and short hair. He also flaunted a bigger and muscular physique as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military duties. Love in the Big City will be hitting the South Korean theatres on October 1.

The story revolves around a young gay man in Korea. He befriends Jae Hee, a fellow French major who will be played by Kim Go Eun. The two share their love life with each other and eventually move in together. When Jae Hee gets married, the man feels a sense of loss. The character of Heung Soo will be played by Noh Sang Hyun. The book jumps back and forth in time as it lays out the life of the unnamed protagonist. The novel deals with many sedative topics like love, HIV and heartbreak.

GOT7 is a popular South Korean boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. They made their debut with their first extended playlist Got It?. The group consists of seven members including Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

The group is known for their diverse music styles, energetic performances, and charisma. In 2021, the members parted ways with JYP Entertainment but remain active in both solo and group projects.

