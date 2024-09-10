Oh Na Ra and Shin Sung Rok CONFIRM special appearance in Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s The Judge from Hell

Oh Na Ra, the veteran South Korean actress who was last seen in the variety show Apartment 404 will soon be returning to the small screen to make a cameo in The Judge from Hell. Along with her, Doctor Lawyer actor Shin Sung Rok has also been confirmed to make a special appearance in Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s upcoming drama.

On September 10, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Edaily Korea reported that Oh Na Ra and Shin Song Rok have confirmed their special appearance in the upcoming K-drama The Judge from Hell starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

According to the report, a source from the industry shared that the SKY Castle actress and the Doctor Lawyer actor will be making a cameo in The Judge from Hell as two demons like Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na.

The Judge from Hell is an upcoming fantasy romance following the story of a devil who takes over the body of judge Kang Bit Na (Park Shin Hye) and begins to condemn people to hell in her own way. She takes justice into her hands and kills all bad men.

Her killing leads her to meet the passionate and kind-hearted detective Han Da On (Kim Jae Young). They both have differing ideologies about criminal punishment. But Kang Bit Na and Han Da On would come closer than imagined changing their lives.

Oh Na Ra is a veteran South Korean actress who has been captivating audiences on screen through her roles. She initially began her career as a musical theatre actress and later on, debuted with the drama My Sweet Seoul.

She is widely noted for her role in the hit K-drama SKY Castle as Jin Jin Hee. Her other popular K-dramas include Alchemy of Souls Part 1 and 2, Racket Boys, and My Mister. She was recently seen in the variety show Apartment 404 with BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Yoo Jae Suk.

Shin Sung Rok is a South Korean actor who is known for his studded theatre career and K-dramas roles. He has appeared in K-dramas Doctor Lawyer, Kairos, Perfume, Vagabond, and My Love From the Star.

