The Judge from Hell 3rd teaser: Park Shin Hye warns humans to be good else face eternal damnation; Watch

The Judge from Hell is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated K-drama releases of the year and the premiere is just around the corner, it has dropped its 3rd teaser starring Park Shin Hye as the demon judge, Kang Bit Na. The new teaser shows how Kang Bit Na was taken over by a demon and shows her announcing that her “real trial” will begin now.

On September 5, 2024, The Judge from Hell unveiled a new teaser starring Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na as she takes justice into her own hands and ends bad humans.

The teaser opens with Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na announcing that she is a demon and she is “from hell” while the scene shows how the human version of Bit Na was almost dead when the demon took over her body.

She then shares her secret with her confidants who are also demons from hell, Gu Man Do (played by Kim In Kwon) and Lee Ah Rong (Kim Ah Young) while she extravagantly spends on clothes. A voice from the background calls her a mad dog as she confronts an old woman.

We soon see Kang Bit Na calling a prosecutor by waving her hand which enrages him and he asks her to be polite unaware that she is a demon in disguise. Her character raises anticipation for how a demon will live as a human and at the same time condemn bad humans to hell.

Advertisement

The following scenes show Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na using her weapon to kill criminals as she announces she wants to show what happens to bad guys in the end. We see her killing all of them while fashioning a menacing look on her face.

Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na further announces that “from now on the real trial begins” and warns a human to “be a good human or else you will go to hell.”

Watch The Judge from Hell 3rd teaser here:

The Judge from Hell stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young, it is set to premiere on September 21, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on SBS and will be available for streaming on Disney+.

ALSO READ: The Judge from Hell 2nd teaser: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young have differing ideologies for criminal punishment