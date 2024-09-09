The Judge from Hell character posters OUT: Park Shin Hye’s devilish ways and Kim Jae Young’s detective sense form perfect duo

Park Shin Hye, the beloved South Korean actress who has been captivating audiences through her acting across different genres will soon be seen leading the highly anticipated The Judge from Hell. The Judge from Hell has released character posters starring Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On.

On September 9, 2024, SBS revealed the character posters of Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young from The Judge from Hell set to premiere later this month.

Park Shin Hye’s character poster shows her as the devil who has disguised herself as Judge Kang Bit Na. With a slight smile on her face, she looks dangerously ready to punish criminals who have slipped from the hands of law and justice.

Her purple shining eyes give us a glimpse into her devilish side which takes over when she condemns evildoers to hell in her own way. The Doctor Slump actress shines as Kang Bit Na, a devil from hell who has taken over a judge’s body to deliver judgment with her own hands.

On the other hand, Kim Jae Young’s poster grabs attention as he turns into the passionate and warmhearted detective Han Da On. He believes in goodness and is a true person even in a hellish reality where evil roams free.

In the poster, he looks serious while looking at something. Kim Jae Young is a kind and sharp detective who has excellent observation skills but unlike Kang Bit Na he likes to punish criminals within the limits of the law.

Check out The Judge from Hell character posters here:

It will be interesting to see how Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na who is taking justice into her own hands by killing the bad men and Kim Jae Young’s Han Da On who prefers to punish criminals by law will work together.

The Judge from Hell is an upcoming fantasy romance K-drama that will depict the coexistence of good and evil in a modern world. It is set to premiere on SBS on September 21, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and will be available for streaming on Disney+.

