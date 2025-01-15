Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun's The First Night With the Duke: Footage from UNESCO heritage site discarded after damage complaint

Ok Taecyeon and SNSD's Seohyun's starrer upcoming drama The First Night With the Duke recently faced a major controversy over damaging heritage site during filming. Complaint was filed against KBS and the channel also apologized for the incident. However, they had to face a more serious consequence.

As per Edilay's report on January 15, Andong City, where the UNESCO heritage site is situated, has asked KBS to discard all the footage shot at the location. Therefore, the channel will not be able to use the clips in their drama and will have to shoot those scenes again at a different location likely.

Alongside scrapping the footage, KBS issued another apology, stating, "We will take responsibility for the damage to cultural property."

For the unversed, on January 2, architect Min Seo Hong visited the UNESCO Heritage Site Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy in Andong. While looking around, he noticed that a few crew staff were nailing into the pillars of the site.

He took a bunch of photos and shared them on social media, accusing KBS of causing damage to the heritage site. In his Facebook post, he claimed that when he protested the staff said that they had already received permission from the city. The architect emphasized that behaved rudely with him.

Following that, he raised a police complaint. A day later, another citizen filed a civil complaint with the Andong Police Station. He brought charges against the channel for violating the National Heritage Act.

Meanwhile, KBS issued a public apology, saying that, they were analyzing the whole incident and also were taking the best possible measures for restoration.

Since the drama faced a major setback during the filming, fans are currently concerned over the team's next step. Meanwhile, The First Night With the Duke is a fantasy romp-com drama featuring Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun in the lead roles.

