Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo spotted filming for Slowly and Intensely; fan receives autograph, shares VIDEOS

Song Hyde Kyo and Gong Yoo have been spotted together in one frame, maybe for the first time in their careers. The two A-list actors are currently filming the upcoming period drama Slowly and Intensely. A fan was able to spot them together on the set and was lucky enough to receive the actress' autograph.

Recently, a fan shared their experience of meeting Song Hye Kyo on the set of Slowly and Intensely. "Thank you for the autograph. Actress Song Hyo Kyo is beautiful. Wishing the drama a great success," the fan wrote.

They also shared a few clips from the filming set. In the videos, the two stars have been spotted discussing scenes and preparing for the next shot. In particular, Song Hye Kyo's short-haired look in the drama was briefly captured, and her synergy with Gong Yoo seemed to be on point. The post has since gone viral, and many can't hide their excitement for Slowly and Intensely, the first drama featuring these two top actors.

Check out the clips here:

Set in the backdrop of the 1960s and 1970s broadcasting industry, Slowly and Intensely (previously known as Show Business) is an upcoming period drama starring Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo in the lead. The story will center around some of the very first stars on the stage and those who created them after the Korean War.

The character details have not yet been properly disclosed. Apart from Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo, Seolhyun, Honey Lee, and Kim Jeong Woo will star in this drama. It has been penned by writer Noh Hee Kyung, best known for Our Blues. Slowly and Intensely is being directed by director Lee Yoon Jung, celebrated for Cofee Prince.

Both lead actors have collaborated with at least one of them previously. So their reunion promises great output.

