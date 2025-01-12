'Kind-hearted...': Did Girls' Generation's Seohyun react to Kim Jung Hyun's KBS Drama Awards apology? Here's why fans think so

A few years back, Kim Jung Hyun was embroiled in a controversy for allegedly acting rude towards Girls' Generation's Seohyun during the press conference for their 2018 drama Time. Six years later, the actor seemingly apologized to the SNSD member while accepting his trophy at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards. However, his agency clarified that his speech wasn't directed toward any specific person.

Now, fans think that Seohyun has finally reacted to the situation, particularly the actor's delayed apology. Her recent post on Bubble is speculated to be meant for Kim Jung Hyun. On January 12, the Girls' Generation member shared a new message on the platform, writing, "The kind-hearted person always wins. Let’s reflect on these words and wrap up the day meaningfully. Thank you, and I love you always."

She shared the update only a few hours after the 2024 KBS Drama Awards broadcast. Given the timeline, many interpreted her post as a response to Kim Jung Hyun's hotly-debated apology at the ceremony.

For the unversed, a video from the pre-recording of the 2024 KBS Drama Awards went viral on December 31, 2024. In the clip, Kim Jung Hyun is seen delivering his acceptance speech for the Top Excellence trophy. He said, "I have carried a heavy heart while continuing my career. I reflected on many things for a long time. I truly wanted to apologize." Many thought that it was directed towards Seohyun who was also present on the same stage as the host of the ceremony.

The two co-starred in the 2018 drama Time and during the press conference, the Iron Family actor seemingly acted rude towards her, refusing to link arms or pose co-ordingly. While the actress professionally handled the situation with a bright smile on her face, Kim Jung Hyun appeared cold, sparking a controversy.

However, following his viral speech, his agency clarified that he just apologized for his 'immature' behavior in the past but not to a specific person or incident.

