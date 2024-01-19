Wonderful World: Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo starrer wraps-up filming, eyes March 1 premiere; Report

Wonderful World is an upcoming thriller K-drama which will be starring Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. The series is set for a March release. The story of the drama revolves around a woman whose son passes away and she goes on a journey of self-healing and figuring out the mystery behind his death. Here are more details.

Wonderful World starring Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo: Thriller K-drama completes filming

On January 18, it was reported that the Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo starrer upcoming K-drama Wonderful World has finished filming. The drama is scheduled to premiere on March 1 and anticipation amongst fans runs high as they eagerly wait for their favourite actors to come together for this heartwarming thriller.

Wonderful World: Release date, cast, crew and plot

Wonderful World is all set to release on March 1 at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm IST. The drama stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. There would be a total of 14 episodes and each would be released on Fridays and Saturdays.

The much-awaited drama has been directed by Lee Seung Young. He has previously worked on the Tracer series, Voice series, Missing Noir M and many more. Kim Ji Eun is the scriptwriter and she has also written for Why Her?, Lie After Lie, Cheongdamdong Scandal and many more. Three of her projects, Wonderful World, Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace and Between Greetings are scheduled to release in 2024.

Wonderful World tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

