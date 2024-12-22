Our Movie FIRST LOOK: Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been go on bittersweet journey to capture memories in face of tragic fate; WATCH

Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been starrer Our Movie's first teaser has been released. In this upcoming melodrama, the talented actors will star as two people in love who are trying to live to the fullest before facing a tragic fate. The work will also feature Seo Hyun Woo and Lee Seol in two pivotal roles.

On December 21, at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, the first look for Our Movie was unveiled, giving a sneak peek into the two character's inevitable love story. In the teaser, Namgoon Min is seen as Lee Je Ha, a film director whose career started with a strong debut but currently, he is facing a slump. Just when he finds himself anxious over his unclear future, he meets the interesting subject he has been looking for all along.

Lee Da Eum, played by Jeon Yeo Been, is an aspiring actress who might not ever fulfill her dream as she suffers from an incurable disease. Despite the end approaching, her life gets a new meaning when she meets Lee Je Ha.

In the teaser, we see her cycling through the city, looking around with a big smile as if she is seeing everything for the very first time. On the other hand, a very enthusiastic Lee Je Ha makes an appearance suddenly hopeful about his future. He asks Lee Da Eum, "I heard you are dying? That you only have a year left?"

As they discover the bitter truth, her emotional journey with herself unfolds. But determined to not give up, she decides to make one last movie with Lee Je Ha that captures their own story. Thus, she says, "Death keeps following me around, so I'm going to do my very best to shake it off. Even if it's only for a very brief moment."

Will their love story end with a tragic fate, or will they be able to fight the inevitable? Our Movie will give us the answer.

Watch the emotional teaser here:

With this stellar lead cast ensemble, Our Movie, directed by director Lee Jung Heum, is now set to premiere in 2025.