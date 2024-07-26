Pachinko star Noh Sang Hyun approached to lead new drama A Suspicious Detective

Noh Sang Hyun is gearing up for his next big project. The actor is eyeing a lead role in the upcoming drama A Suspicious Detective. He is already keeping busy with a bunch of new projects. Amid the excitement, fans look forward to his new role in this drama.

Noh Sang Hyun in talks for his next lead role

On July 25, Korean media outlet News1 reported that Noh Sang Hyun (Otherwise known as Steve Noh) is in talks to lead a new drama A Suspicious Detective. Though details about his character or the drama’s plot are yet to be unveiled, the Pachinko star’s addition to the cast lineup promises a deft piece of work. Meanwhile, A Suspicious Detective is currently under discussion for a broadcasting arrangement.

Who is Noh Sang Hyun?

Noh Sang Hyun, also known as Steve Noh is a talented actor who kickstarted his entertainment career as a model. Growing up in the United States, he returned to South Korea to begin his acting career in 2015, with a small role in the film Band Man.

In 2017, he bagged his lead role in We Are Peaceful Brothers, co-starring Kim Min Kyu. In the few following years, he continued to hone his skills with pivotal roles in a bunch of projects including Seoul Searching (2016), Spring in Summer (2016), Money (2019), Fight Hrad, Love Harder 2 (2020), and 300 Year-old Class of 2020.

In 2022, he landed his breakthrough in the Apple+ TV series Pachinko starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, and more talents. He portrayed the role of Baek Isak, a Christian Pastor, earning massive recognition for his outstanding performance. He also starred in TV dramas like Curtain Call and Behind Every Star in 2022.

He is also known for Soundtrack #2 (2023), Love My Scenet (2023), and My Military Valentine (2024).

Noh Sang Hyun’s upcoming works

Apart from this drama A Suspicious Detective, Steve Noh is set to appear in a handful of upcoming projects. He has joined the cast lineup for writer Kim Eun Sook’s new drama Everything Will Come True starring Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy.

Pachinko 2 is also set to release in August. On the other hand, his upcoming romance film with Kim Go Eun Love in the Big City will also premiere in October.

